Traffic diversions in Bengaluru for upcoming Ganesh immersion India Aug 26, 2025

Heads up, Bengaluru!

With over 30,000 Ganesha idols set to be immersed over the five-day period at Halasuru Lake Kalyani, the city police are rolling out major traffic diversions from August 27 to 31.

Expect these changes every day between 2pm and 4am in and around Halasuru Lake under the Pulakeshinagar Traffic Police limits.