Traffic diversions in Bengaluru for upcoming Ganesh immersion
Heads up, Bengaluru!
With over 30,000 Ganesha idols set to be immersed over the five-day period at Halasuru Lake Kalyani, the city police are rolling out major traffic diversions from August 27 to 31.
Expect these changes every day between 2pm and 4am in and around Halasuru Lake under the Pulakeshinagar Traffic Police limits.
Alternate routes
Kensington Road will go one-way (from MEG toward Kensington-Murphy Road), and Annaswamy Modaliyar Road gets diverted toward Halasuru Lake.
If you're coming via MEG, you'll need to turn right at Gurudwara Junction and follow Gangadhara Chetty Road, Dickenson Road, and St John's Road as your alternate route.
No parking, please!
No parking near Halasuru Lake's entrance or on Kensington Road, Annaswamy Modaliyar Road, or Tank Road during the festival.
Police are asking everyone to follow signs and instructions for smoother travel.
The advisory, signed by Deputy Commissioner Sahil Bagla, urges public cooperation for a peaceful celebration.