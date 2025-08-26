Rajnath Singh commissions 2 new warships, says India ready for threats
On August 26, 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned two new warships—INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri—in Visakhapatnam.
He highlighted that while India isn't looking for a fight, it's ready to handle any threats.
These ships are a major step for "Atmanirbhar Bharat," showing how much progress India has made in building its own defense tech.
Warships to protect India's interests across Indian Ocean Region
INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri are the first of their kind to be built at different shipyards—one in Mumbai, the other in Kolkata.
With advanced stealth features and high-tech sensors, they boost India's naval strength, especially on the eastern coast.
The Ministry of Defence says these additions will help protect India's interests across the Indian Ocean Region—a big deal as this area becomes more important globally.