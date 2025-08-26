Rajnath Singh commissions 2 new warships, says India ready for threats

Warships to protect India's interests across Indian Ocean Region

INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri are the first of their kind to be built at different shipyards—one in Mumbai, the other in Kolkata.

With advanced stealth features and high-tech sensors, they boost India's naval strength, especially on the eastern coast.

The Ministry of Defence says these additions will help protect India's interests across the Indian Ocean Region—a big deal as this area becomes more important globally.