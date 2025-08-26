Noida: Senior journalist robbed at knifepoint in park India Aug 26, 2025

Senior journalist V S Chandrasekar was attacked and robbed by three men while taking his usual evening walk in a Noida Sector 62 park on Monday.

The assailants pushed him down and snatched his gold chain worth ₹1.5 lakh before escaping in an autorickshaw, according to a bystander outside the park.