Noida: Senior journalist robbed at knifepoint in park
Senior journalist V S Chandrasekar was attacked and robbed by three men while taking his usual evening walk in a Noida Sector 62 park on Monday.
The assailants pushed him down and snatched his gold chain worth ₹1.5 lakh before escaping in an autorickshaw, according to a bystander outside the park.
CCTV cameras near park weren't working
Chandrasekar filed a complaint at the local police station, asking for swift action.
While the investigation has started, police found that several CCTV cameras near the park weren't working, making it tougher to identify those involved.