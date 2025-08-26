Vaishno Devi yatra paused after landslide on route; 3 injured
A landslide hit the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route at Adhkwari, with several people feared trapped and reports of injuries, so the journey has been paused for now.
The Shrine Board is working with full teams and equipment to help those affected, and battery car services have been stopped as a safety step.
This comes as Jammu province deals with bigger weather problems.
Rain, floods wreak havoc in Jammu
Jammu is facing heavy rains that have led to floods, taken three lives, and damaged homes and bridges.
Major highways like Jammu-Srinagar are closed, making travel tough.
Emergency helplines are active in districts, and officials are urging people to stay safe or move to higher ground if needed.
The rain isn't letting up—Kathua alone got over 155mm in just one day—so everyone's on alert right now.