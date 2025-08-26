Vaishno Devi yatra paused after landslide on route; 3 injured

Rain, floods wreak havoc in Jammu

Jammu is facing heavy rains that have led to floods, taken three lives, and damaged homes and bridges.

Major highways like Jammu-Srinagar are closed, making travel tough.

Emergency helplines are active in districts, and officials are urging people to stay safe or move to higher ground if needed.

The rain isn't letting up—Kathua alone got over 155mm in just one day—so everyone's on alert right now.