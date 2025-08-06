Next Article
IMD warns of heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh!
The IMD says Rayalaseema could see heavy rain from August 7 to 10, with light to moderate showers expected along the North and South coasts.
Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-50km/h) are also on the cards thanks to cyclonic activity nearby.
Rainfall deficit in the state
August and September are make-or-break months for the state's monsoon.
Even though some areas got a bit of relief recently—like Gamparai, which saw 50mm of rain—14 districts are still facing a 25% rainfall deficit.
The good news? IMD expects above-normal rainfall in the next two months, which might help close that gap.