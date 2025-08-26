Dalai Lama stuck in Ladakh as 1st snowfall hits region India Aug 26, 2025

Ladakh just got its first snowfall of the season, bringing snowfall to mountain passes like Khardung La and Changla Top.

But the sudden weather shift also meant canceled flights out of Leh, including the Dalai Lama, whose return to Dharamshala has been put on hold for now.