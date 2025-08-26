Next Article
Dalai Lama stuck in Ladakh as 1st snowfall hits region
Ladakh just got its first snowfall of the season, bringing snowfall to mountain passes like Khardung La and Changla Top.
But the sudden weather shift also meant canceled flights out of Leh, including the Dalai Lama, whose return to Dharamshala has been put on hold for now.
Red alert for heavy rain; landslides, traffic disruption feared
The snowy spell brought moderate rain to Leh and Kargil districts, and raised worries about traffic disruption over passes, landslides, and damage to older mud buildings.
With a red alert for heavy rain in place, officials are urging everyone in Ladakh to stay alert and follow safety updates—though things are expected to dry up from Wednesday through Saturday.