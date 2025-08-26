Navy commissions 2 indigenously built frigates, boosting India's maritime defense

The Indian Navy has commissioned two indigenously built stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The warships are part of Project 17 Alpha (P-17A), and they will strengthen India's operational presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). This is the first time that two major surface combatants from two prestigious Indian shipyards are being commissioned at the same time at Visakhapatnam.

Specifications INS Udaygiri, Himgiri part of ₹45,000cr Project 17A INS Udaygiri is the second ship of Project 17A, which has a budget of ₹45,000 crore. The P-17A warships are among India's first to use "integrated modular construction," reducing construction time and improving quality control. While INS Udaygiri was built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, INS Himgiri was built by Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE).

Technological advancements Frigates can reach speeds of over 28 knots Displacing over 6,700 tons, the two stealth frigates are nearly five percent larger than their Shivalik-class predecessors. However, they have a sleeker hull form with a reduced radar cross-section. Powered by a Combined Diesel and Gas (CODAG) propulsion system managed through an Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), these vessels can reach speeds of over 28 knots and have an endurance of about 5,500 nautical miles.

Combat readiness Equipped with BrahMos supersonic missiles, naval guns The frigates are equipped with BrahMos supersonic missiles, Barak-8 naval long-range surface-to-air missile systems (LRSAM), 76mm naval guns, and torpedoes. They also feature an enclosed mooring deck, a low infrared signature, and a deck rail system for safe movement of crew and equipment. These design elements enhance the ships' stealth characteristics by significantly lowering their radar, infrared, and acoustic profiles.

Defense technology Each ship can carry around 225 personnel The frigates are also equipped with the Hull Mounted Sonar Advanced - Next Generation (HUMSA-NG) sonar for submarine detection. On-board sensors are integrated through the CMS-17A combat management system, acting as the central command hub of the frigates. The Ajanta and Shakti suites help in electronic warfare by jamming enemy radar and communication signals. Each frigate can carry around 225 personnel and ship-borne helicopters for long-range anti-submarine missions.