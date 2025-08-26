Karnataka HC, court get bomb threat emails; investigation underway

Cybercrime team is tracking down who sent these emails

Police registered FIRs under the IT Act and new criminal laws for intimidation and public mischief.

The cybercrime team is now tracking down who sent these emails—early clues suggest the senders used VPNs and temporary accounts from foreign servers to hide their tracks.

Security has been tightened at both courts while investigators dig into the digital evidence to figure out what motivated these disruptive threats.