Karnataka HC, court get bomb threat emails; investigation underway
On August 22, both the Karnataka High Court and Bengaluru's Court of Small Causes got alarming emails claiming bombs had been planted on their premises.
One message referenced Tamil Nadu politics and included caste- and religion-based threats. Another email specifically said explosives were hidden in a judge's chamber.
Security was heightened at both locations while investigations are ongoing.
Cybercrime team is tracking down who sent these emails
Police registered FIRs under the IT Act and new criminal laws for intimidation and public mischief.
The cybercrime team is now tracking down who sent these emails—early clues suggest the senders used VPNs and temporary accounts from foreign servers to hide their tracks.
Security has been tightened at both courts while investigators dig into the digital evidence to figure out what motivated these disruptive threats.