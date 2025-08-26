SC examines governors' role in state money bills
The Supreme Court is taking a closer look at whether governors should be able to block state money bills just by withholding their approval.
A five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice BR Gavai, pointed out that this could give governors too much control over how states manage their finances, raising concerns that it might allow them to stall important budget decisions.
Justice Narasimha raises concerns about potential governor overreach
If governors can hold up money bills without limits, it could seriously disrupt how elected state governments run things and manage public funds.
Justice PS Narasimha warned this might weaken key constitutional safeguards.
There's also debate about whether these decisions can be challenged in court, with some arguing that unchecked governor powers could throw off the balance between states and the central government.
The outcome of this case will shape how much say governors really have in state budgets going forward.