SC examines governors' role in state money bills

Justice Narasimha raises concerns about potential governor overreach

If governors can hold up money bills without limits, it could seriously disrupt how elected state governments run things and manage public funds.

Justice PS Narasimha warned this might weaken key constitutional safeguards.

There's also debate about whether these decisions can be challenged in court, with some arguing that unchecked governor powers could throw off the balance between states and the central government.

The outcome of this case will shape how much say governors really have in state budgets going forward.