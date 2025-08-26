Give daggers, revolvers as dowry instead of cash, gold: Leader

Singh's statement comes after tragic dowry death in Greater Noida

Singh's statement follows a tragic dowry death in Greater Noida, where a young woman lost her life after relentless demands from her in-laws—even after her family had already given expensive gifts.

Despite dowry being illegal since 1961, cases like this show how common these demands still are.

Singh's call is seen as an attempt to challenge old customs and push for self-defense over traditional dowries.