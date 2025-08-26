Give daggers, revolvers as dowry instead of cash, gold: Leader
At a recent Thakur community gathering in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, Kunwar Ajay Pratap Singh—President of the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha—urged families to swap out cash and gold dowries for weapons like daggers and swords.
"Give the daughter not rupees or gold and silver but two daggers and a sword. If possible give a revolver," he said, arguing that women's safety should come first.
Singh's statement comes after tragic dowry death in Greater Noida
Singh's statement follows a tragic dowry death in Greater Noida, where a young woman lost her life after relentless demands from her in-laws—even after her family had already given expensive gifts.
Despite dowry being illegal since 1961, cases like this show how common these demands still are.
Singh's call is seen as an attempt to challenge old customs and push for self-defense over traditional dowries.
Singh's role and influence
Singh leads the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha, representing Thakur community interests across India.
His words carry weight at such gatherings (mahapanchayats), which are traditional forums for discussing major social issues in the community.