Bihar voter list revision: ECI seeks public help

20 lakh young voters yet to be added

Getting the voter list right is key for fair elections—especially in a state as complex as Bihar.

This revision uncovered huge gaps: nearly 20 lakh deceased voters were identified for removal, and more than 5,000 people were registered in two states.

Plus, about 65 lakh names have been dropped overall, and over 20 lakh young people who will be 18 by the time of the upcoming election aren't on the rolls yet.

The ECI says everyone's help is needed now to make sure every eligible voice counts in upcoming elections.