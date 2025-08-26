Madhya Pradesh man burns wife over dowry demands, looks: Report
In Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, 23-year-old Khushboo Pipliya was allegedly tortured by her husband, Dilip Pipliya, who burned her with a hot kitchen knife more than 50 times over dowry demands and dissatisfaction with her looks.
The attack happened on Sunday night when Dilip—reportedly drunk—tied her up, threatened her with a gun-like object, and pressed the hot knife to her body and mouth.
Family members were present but did not step in.
In-laws accused of ongoing dowry harassment
Khushboo managed to escape on Monday by borrowing a worker's phone to call for help. She was hospitalized in Awarkachh with serious burns and trauma.
Her father has accused the in-laws of ongoing dowry harassment since their marriage in February.
Police have filed charges for grievous hurt and cruelty against Dilip after Khushboo's complaint; meanwhile, his family claims the injuries were self-inflicted.
The case is now being investigated further by local authorities.