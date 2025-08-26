Madhya Pradesh man burns wife over dowry demands, looks: Report

In-laws accused of ongoing dowry harassment

Khushboo managed to escape on Monday by borrowing a worker's phone to call for help. She was hospitalized in Awarkachh with serious burns and trauma.

Her father has accused the in-laws of ongoing dowry harassment since their marriage in February.

Police have filed charges for grievous hurt and cruelty against Dilip after Khushboo's complaint; meanwhile, his family claims the injuries were self-inflicted.

The case is now being investigated further by local authorities.