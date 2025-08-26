Next Article
Vaishno Devi yatra suspended due to heavy rainfall, landslides
The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage has been put on hold after several days of nonstop rain led to unsafe conditions in Jammu and Kashmir.
With battery car and helicopter services stopped, officials decided it was best to temporarily suspend the yatra for everyone's safety.
Red alert in J&K; authorities advise caution
A red alert is out for J&K because of the heavy rainfall, which has triggered landslides, flooded rivers, and damaged roads in several districts.
Authorities are urging people to avoid water bodies and landslide-prone areas, and have asked pilgrims to keep checking official updates before making any plans.
Stay safe and look out for alerts if you're in or around the region.