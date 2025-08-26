Next Article
Kerala ramps up action against rare brain infection
Kerala is ramping up action against amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare but serious brain infection, after 41 cases were reported this year, with 18 currently active.
Cases have been reported from districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram.
The Chief Minister has asked local leaders to boost prevention efforts and keep communities safe.
State's 'Water is Life' campaign
To stop the spread, Kerala just kicked off the "Water is Life" campaign—think chlorinating wells and cleaning water tanks on August 30-31.
Schools are pitching in with awareness sessions and clean-up drives for local water sources.
It's all part of a bigger push for cleaner living under the state's Waste-Free New Kerala project.