Kerala ramps up action against rare brain infection India Aug 26, 2025

Kerala is ramping up action against amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare but serious brain infection, after 41 cases were reported this year, with 18 currently active.

Cases have been reported from districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram.

The Chief Minister has asked local leaders to boost prevention efforts and keep communities safe.