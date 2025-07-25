Next Article
No more sneaking animals into India: DGCA's new airline rules
India's aviation authority just told airlines: no more sneaking live animals into the country without proper paperwork.
After several recent violations, the DGCA now requires airlines to make sure passengers have all permits before bringing in pets or other animals—otherwise, the airline pays to send them back.
Key points from the new rule
Live animals can only come in through select airports with quarantine facilities, and importers need a license plus health certificates—even for pets like dogs and cats (unless you're moving back home).
Airlines must train their staff on these rules and put up clear signs so everyone knows what's allowed.
The goal: keep things safe, legal, and transparent for both animals and travelers.