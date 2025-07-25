India raises concerns over China's rare earth magnet export controls India Jul 25, 2025

India just called out China for putting new restrictions on rare earth magnet imports—a big deal since these magnets are used in everything from electric cars to wind turbines.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar brought up the issue with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during a meeting on the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers's gathering, highlighting how these trade barriers are making economic cooperation tougher.