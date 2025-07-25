Next Article
India raises concerns over China's rare earth magnet export controls
India just called out China for putting new restrictions on rare earth magnet imports—a big deal since these magnets are used in everything from electric cars to wind turbines.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar brought up the issue with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during a meeting on the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers's gathering, highlighting how these trade barriers are making economic cooperation tougher.
Why this issue is important for India
China supplies over 80% of the world's rare earth magnets, so its export controls (introduced in April 2023 amid US-China tensions) have everyone worried about shortages.
For India, keeping this supply steady is crucial for tech, energy, and defense industries—so they're pushing hard to keep trade flowing smoothly.