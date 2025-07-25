Next Article
India, Namibia join hands for global environment at Zimbabwe meet
India and Namibia just renewed their commitment to saving cheetahs and protecting wetlands, teaming up at a big global environment meet in Zimbabwe.
Their environment ministers called it a partnership built on mutual respect and shared sustainability goals, showing how working together can tackle big environmental challenges.
India-Namibia partnership for cheetah conservation
After being extinct in India since 1952, cheetahs are finally back—thanks to 20 African cheetahs brought in from Namibia and South Africa.
Eleven adults are now thriving at Kuno National Park, and the project is going strong with 17 out of 26 cubs born here still alive.
It's a hopeful sign that this international teamwork is paying off for wildlife conservation.