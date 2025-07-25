India, Namibia join hands for global environment at Zimbabwe meet

India-Namibia partnership for cheetah conservation

After being extinct in India since 1952, cheetahs are finally back—thanks to 20 African cheetahs brought in from Namibia and South Africa.

Eleven adults are now thriving at Kuno National Park, and the project is going strong with 17 out of 26 cubs born here still alive.

It's a hopeful sign that this international teamwork is paying off for wildlife conservation.