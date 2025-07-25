Next Article
Bihar man kills wife over drinking, arrested
In Bihar's Madhepura district, a man named Vilash Rishideo was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Sushila Devi, after an argument about his drinking spiraled out of control.
According to reports, Vilash attacked Sushila in a drunken rage, causing fatal injuries.
Neighbors heard the couple's children cry for help
The couple's children cried for help during the incident, bringing neighbors rushing in—they found Sushila and quickly called the police.
Vilash was arrested the next day.
The tragedy has sparked outrage locally, with villagers blaming illegal liquor sales for rising violence and calling for stricter enforcement of Bihar's liquor ban.