Next Article
How terrorist groups are using gaming apps to chat recruits
Security officials say terrorist groups and Pakistan's ISI are using popular gaming apps like PUBG Mobile to secretly chat with recruits in Jammu and Kashmir.
These platforms make it easy to hide conversations, so tracking them is tough—even a minor was reportedly radicalized this way.
These apps are hard to track
Even though these games are banned in India, people get around the rules using VPNs that mask their identity.
The apps use strong encryption (like RSA-2048), making messages hard to intercept.
Plus, some are turning to virtual SIM cards—first noticed after the 2019 Pulwama attack—which adds another layer of difficulty for security teams trying to keep up.