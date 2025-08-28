Noida woman dies in fire; husband, in-laws booked for murder

Sister-in-law has accused husband, in-laws of demanding dowry

Bhati's sister-in-law has accused Nikki's husband Vipin and his family of demanding ₹36 lakh and a luxury car, claiming they assaulted Nikki and set her on fire over dowry.

CCTV footage shows Vipin standing at a shop outside the house around the time of the incident.

Police have arrested Vipin, his parents, and brother for dowry death; Vipin was shot in the leg while allegedly trying to escape custody.

The investigation is still underway as police review evidence and statements.