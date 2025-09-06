Noida woman tries to self-immolate outside Yogi's home India Sep 06, 2025

A woman from Noida tried to set herself on fire outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Lucknow home on Friday, frustrated by what she says is police inaction on her rape complaint against Haryanvi singer Uttar Kumar.

She first reported the incident to Ghaziabad police back in June 2024, but says her case was only registered after a court order and has seen no real progress since.