Noida woman tries to self-immolate outside Yogi's home
A woman from Noida tried to set herself on fire outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Lucknow home on Friday, frustrated by what she says is police inaction on her rape complaint against Haryanvi singer Uttar Kumar.
She first reported the incident to Ghaziabad police back in June 2024, but says her case was only registered after a court order and has seen no real progress since.
Woman had warned online about taking drastic steps
The woman had already warned online that she might take drastic steps if nothing changed.
Even after sharing the accused's whereabouts with police, she claims they did nothing.
Security guards managed to stop her from harming herself and handed her over to police for questioning.
The incident is sparking fresh questions about how seriously authorities treat sexual violence cases.