Balapur Ganesh laddu sold for ₹35 lakh, Dasharath Goud wins
Hyderabad's famous Balapur Ganesh laddu just sold for a record ₹35 lakh, with Lingala Dasharath Goud finally winning after six years of bidding.
Organized by the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi, this year's auction drew seven registered bidders and plenty of excitement.
More on the event
This isn't just about a sweet treat—the auction marks the start of the city's massive Ganesh immersion procession, stretching 18km to Hussain Sagar Lake.
The laddu is seen as a symbol of good luck and status, and its price has skyrocketed since the first auction in 1994 (when it went for just ₹450).
The event also saw huge crowds and tight security, showing how important these traditions remain to Hyderabad.