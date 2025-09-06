Telangana: MD drugs worth ₹12,000cr seized from chemical plant
What's the story
A massive drug manufacturing syndicate has been busted in Telangana's Cheramalli area. The Mira Road Police of Maharashtra's Thane district seized mephedrone (MD) worth ₹12,000 crore from the facility. During the raid, authorities also discovered around 35,000 liters of chemicals used for drug production in the Cheramalli area. The factory had been operating under the pretense of a chemical plant and supplied drugs to Mumbai through local criminals and agents for several years.
Investigation details
Twelve people have been arrested
The Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar police and the crime branch conducted raids at over 60 locations after a month-long surveillance. Twelve people have been arrested in connection with this case. Among those arrested is Fatima Murad Sheikh alias Mollah (23), a Bangladeshi national caught with drugs worth ₹24 lakh last month in Maharashtra's Mira Road. The main accused is an IT expert who allegedly used his knowledge of chemicals for illegal activities.
Global probe
Investigations are now being conducted on an international level
The case has international implications due to the involvement of foreign nationals. Investigations are now being conducted on an international level. Officials estimate that hundreds of kilos of the mephedrone drug have been manufactured and supplied in the market. Mephedrone, which goes by various names, including drone, M-CAT, white magic, meow meow, and bubble, is a synthetic stimulant drug belonging to the amphetamine and cathinone classes.