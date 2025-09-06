The factory was operating as a chemical plant

Telangana: MD drugs worth ₹12,000cr seized from chemical plant

By Snehil Singh 03:57 pm Sep 06, 2025

What's the story

A massive drug manufacturing syndicate has been busted in Telangana's Cheramalli area. The Mira Road Police of Maharashtra's Thane district seized mephedrone (MD) worth ₹12,000 crore from the facility. During the raid, authorities also discovered around 35,000 liters of chemicals used for drug production in the Cheramalli area. The factory had been operating under the pretense of a chemical plant and supplied drugs to Mumbai through local criminals and agents for several years.