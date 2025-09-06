Next Article
Fake wheelchair requests could cost you in future
India's aviation regulator, DGCA, is planning a new rule: if you ask for a wheelchair at the airport but don't actually need one, you could be charged a fee.
The idea is to make sure wheelchairs are available for people who genuinely need help getting around.
Public feedback on this draft rule is open until September 19.
Proposal to be reviewed by Bombay HC
The proposal also pushes airlines and airports to step up their game—think dedicated drop-off spots and special areas just for wheelchair users.
The Bombay High Court will review these plans later this month as part of ongoing efforts to make travel smoother for elderly and differently-abled passengers.