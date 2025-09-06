Grok can now generate talking videos, reveals Elon Musk

Elon Musk has announced a major upgrade to his artificial intelligence (AI) venture, Grok. The Tesla founder took to X to reveal that "Grok videos can now talk." He also teased a major upgrade in image and video generation capabilities coming in the next few weeks. The announcement comes as a major expansion of Grok's creative abilities, moving from static images to interactive content.

Demonstration How does it work? Musk shared a post from DogeDesigner on X, showcasing the new feature with an anime character introducing itself as "Anne." The development is part of an early beta rollout, which suggests that more improvements and features could be added in the future. This latest update makes Grok AI a more versatile tool for content creation, enhancing its creative applications.

AI spotlight Grok can now make predictions Along with the video feature, Musk has also highlighted the predictive capabilities of X's AI chatbot, Grok. He shared a link to a live benchmark platform on his official X account, encouraging users to test Grok's forecasting prowess. In a separate post, he urged users to download the Grok app and try out its expert mode for serious predictions.