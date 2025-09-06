Grok can now generate talking videos, reveals Elon Musk
What's the story
Elon Musk has announced a major upgrade to his artificial intelligence (AI) venture, Grok. The Tesla founder took to X to reveal that "Grok videos can now talk." He also teased a major upgrade in image and video generation capabilities coming in the next few weeks. The announcement comes as a major expansion of Grok's creative abilities, moving from static images to interactive content.
Demonstration
How does it work?
Musk shared a post from DogeDesigner on X, showcasing the new feature with an anime character introducing itself as "Anne." The development is part of an early beta rollout, which suggests that more improvements and features could be added in the future. This latest update makes Grok AI a more versatile tool for content creation, enhancing its creative applications.
AI spotlight
Grok can now make predictions
Along with the video feature, Musk has also highlighted the predictive capabilities of X's AI chatbot, Grok. He shared a link to a live benchmark platform on his official X account, encouraging users to test Grok's forecasting prowess. In a separate post, he urged users to download the Grok app and try out its expert mode for serious predictions.
Prediction testing
What is FutureX?
The link Musk shared leads to FutureX, a platform that tests how well large language models (LLMs) can predict real-world events. Developed by Jiashuo Liu and his team, FutureX tasks AI agents with predicting political, economic, sports-related and cultural events and scores their predictions in real time. The platform also features a public leaderboard for users to monitor model performance and promote healthy competition among them.