You can soon create quizzes on your WhatsApp channels

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow channel admins to create quizzes. The capability was spotted in the latest beta update of WhatsApp for Android, version 2.25.24.30. The feature is still under development and isn't available for testing yet, but it promises to bring a new level of interactivity and engagement to WhatsApp channels once released.

Feature details Quiz feature will be similar to polls The quiz feature is similar to a poll, but with one key difference: it only has one correct answer. Admins can create a question, provide multiple-choice answers, and specify the correct one. This way, followers are encouraged to actively participate by testing their knowledge or opinions instead of just picking any option.

User experience Participants will get immediate feedback on their answers When followers take a quiz, they get immediate feedback on whether their answer was correct or not. However, they can't see how many people chose each option until after they've answered the quiz. This design ensures genuine participation as users have to answer first before seeing the overall results. It also maintains fairness and curiosity since participants aren't influenced by majority choices before casting their own vote.