Telangana police bust ₹12,000cr mephedrone factory supplying Mumbai
A massive drug bust just went down—police uncovered a hidden factory in Telangana making mephedrone (MD) worth a staggering ₹12,000 crore.
This place looked like an ordinary chemical plant but was actually supplying drugs to Mumbai for years.
Twelve people have been arrested so far.
Raid reveals extensive drug network
During the raid, police found about 35,000-liter of chemicals used for making drugs and traced the operation to a wide network that had been active for several years.
The case took an international turn too—a 23-year-old Bangladeshi national and an IT expert were among those caught.
The bust revealed the drug trade's connections across state and international lines.