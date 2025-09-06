Next Article
Himachal Pradesh: 360 dead, over 1,000 roads blocked in rains
This monsoon season, relentless rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to 360 deaths—197 from rain-related incidents and 163 from road accidents.
The downpour has also blocked over 1,000 roads (including key highways), making travel tough and cutting off some remote areas.
Power cuts and water shortages hit hard
Power cuts and water shortages are hitting hard, with nearly 2,000 transformers out and hundreds of water supply schemes down—especially in Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla.
Landslides have left places like Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti isolated.
Authorities are urging everyone to stay safe and avoid unnecessary travel while rescue teams work nonstop to restore normal life.