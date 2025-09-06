Himachal Pradesh: 360 dead, over 1,000 roads blocked in rains

Power cuts and water shortages hit hard

Power cuts and water shortages are hitting hard, with nearly 2,000 transformers out and hundreds of water supply schemes down—especially in Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla.

Landslides have left places like Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti isolated.

Authorities are urging everyone to stay safe and avoid unnecessary travel while rescue teams work nonstop to restore normal life.