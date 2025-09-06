Next Article
WB minister in school recruitment scam gets bail with conditions
Chandranath Sinha, West Bengal's minister for correctional services, showed up at a Kolkata court on September 12 after being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over a school recruitment scam.
The case centers on alleged bribes paid for school jobs between 2014 and 2021.
ED wanted him in custody
Even though the ED wanted him in custody, Sinha got interim bail—but with strings attached. He can only travel within his constituency or Kolkata and must fully cooperate with investigators.
The ED has already seized ₹42 lakh from his home and filed a charge sheet against him last month.
This case follows the 2022 high-profile arrest of former education minister Partha Chatterjee, putting more focus on corruption in government hiring.