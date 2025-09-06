WB minister in school recruitment scam gets bail with conditions

ED wanted him in custody

Even though the ED wanted him in custody, Sinha got interim bail—but with strings attached. He can only travel within his constituency or Kolkata and must fully cooperate with investigators.

The ED has already seized ₹42 lakh from his home and filed a charge sheet against him last month.

This case follows the 2022 high-profile arrest of former education minister Partha Chatterjee, putting more focus on corruption in government hiring.