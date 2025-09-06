Rajasthan: Farmer killed for opposing deer poaching; 3 arrested
Khet Singh, a 50-year-old farmer from Dangri village in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, was murdered on September 2, 2025.
He was attacked with sharp weapons while asleep in his field—reportedly because he opposed illegal deer hunting in the area.
Villagers found him the next morning and rushed him to hospital, but he didn't survive.
Police arrest 3 men, villagers set cabins on fire
Police have arrested three men—Ladu Khan, Alam Khan, and Khete Khan—and seized their vehicle.
The murder sparked protests in the village, with locals setting fire to cabins linked to the accused.
Authorities responded by deploying extra police and restricting entry into Dangri.
Jaisalmer's SP urged everyone to stay calm and avoid rumors while promising strict action as investigations continue.
Political leaders have also reached out to support Singh's family during this tense time.