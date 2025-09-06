Mumbai drivers honk 27 times a minute: Survey India Sep 06, 2025

Mumbai's streets are getting noisier, and drivers are blasting their horns just to be noticed in the chaos.

A recent survey found people honk about 27 times a minute in the afternoon—way more during rush hour.

Even though there's a $25 (about ₹2,000) fine for excessive honking, it barely gets enforced because keeping traffic moving is the bigger priority.