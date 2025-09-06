Mumbai drivers honk 27 times a minute: Survey
Mumbai's streets are getting noisier, and drivers are blasting their horns just to be noticed in the chaos.
A recent survey found people honk about 27 times a minute in the afternoon—way more during rush hour.
Even though there's a $25 (about ₹2,000) fine for excessive honking, it barely gets enforced because keeping traffic moving is the bigger priority.
Traffic noise often exceeds 90 decibels
IIT Bombay researchers found that Mumbai's traffic noise often hits over 90 decibels—much higher than India's legal limit of 55-75 dB.
Horns can even reach 120 decibels!
This constant noise isn't just annoying; it's linked to hearing loss and stress for commuters, residents, and even traffic police.
What can be done to reduce noise pollution?
With all this background noise, demand for "pom pom" air-pressure horns is rising at CST Road market.
Car makers are also making bass-heavy horns just for Indian roads.
The government once suggested swapping out horn sounds for Indian classical music—but environmentalists pushed back, calling instead for stricter rules and better public awareness about noise pollution.