Meghalaya honeymoon murder: 790-page chargesheet filed against 8 accused

The East Khasi Hills police in Meghalaya have filed a 790-page chargesheet in the murder case of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. The chargesheet alleges that Raja was murdered on his honeymoon by three hitmen hired by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and Raj Kushwaha, who was in a relationship with her. The document details the conspiracy and execution of the crime, which took place in front of Sonam.

Case evolution Case started as missing persons report The case first started as a missing persons report on May 23 when the couple went missing during their honeymoon. However, it turned into a murder investigation after Raja's body was found with two sharp cuts on his head. The body was recovered from a gorge below Wei Sawdong falls in Sohra.

Arrests made Police arrested 5 people from UP, MP Meghalaya Police arrested five people, including Sonam and Raj, from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on June 8 and June 9. The arrests were made after extensive search operations were launched following the couple's disappearance. The police also arrested three more accused: Lokendra Tomar, Balla Ahirwar, and Shilom James, for allegedly destroying evidence related to the case.

Evidence gathered Evidence collected in the case The police have collected substantial evidence in the case, including the recovered murder weapon, bloody clothes, and CCTV footage of the couple. Sonam's mangalsutra and a toe ring were also recovered from their hotel. The chargesheet has been filed under Sections 103(1), 238(a), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Indian Justice Code, 2023.