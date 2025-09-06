As Trump, Modi reaffirm friendship, Jaishankar says US partnership valued

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has emphasized the importance of India-US ties, especially after US President Donald Trump 's recent remarks. Trump had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "friend" and a "great prime minister," while also expressing his concerns over India's actions at the moment. In response, PM Modi said he "deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates" Trump's sentiments toward their bilateral relations.

Positive partnership PM Modi calls India-US relationship 'forward-looking' PM Modi called the India-US relationship "forward-looking" and aimed at a "Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership." He said, "Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership." This came after Trump had said, "I will always be friends with Modi... but I just don't like what he's doing at this particular moment."

Personal equation PM Modi attaches enormous importance to US partnership: Jaishankar Jaishankar also reiterated the importance of India-US ties, saying PM Modi has always had a good personal equation with Trump. He said, "PM Modi attaches enormous importance to our partnership with the US. Where President Trump is concerned, he has always had a very good personal equation with President Trump." This comes amid recent tensions over Trump's imposition of tariffs on Indian imports due to India's purchase of Russian oil.