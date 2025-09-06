Naked men trying to abduct women in UP village
In Meerut district, Uttar Pradesh, a group of unidentified men—reportedly naked—have tried to abduct women in at least four separate incidents.
The most recent happened recently in Bharaala village, where two unclothed men attempted to drag a woman into a field as she walked to work.
She managed to escape by calling for help, and locals searched the area but couldn't catch the suspects.
Police are investigating the incidents
Police have now registered an FIR and are investigating these as attempted abductions or assaults. Senior officers visited the sites this week; so far, no arrests have been made.
To boost safety, police are using drones for aerial searches, installing CCTV cameras around vulnerable spots, and deploying female officers for extra patrols.
The attacks have left many women worried about their safety—some are even changing their routes or work hours until things calm down.