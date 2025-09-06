Naked men trying to abduct women in UP village

Police are investigating the incidents

Police have now registered an FIR and are investigating these as attempted abductions or assaults. Senior officers visited the sites this week; so far, no arrests have been made.

To boost safety, police are using drones for aerial searches, installing CCTV cameras around vulnerable spots, and deploying female officers for extra patrols.

The attacks have left many women worried about their safety—some are even changing their routes or work hours until things calm down.