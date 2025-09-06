NIRF 2025: AIIMS Delhi tops medical list for more than a decade
The Ministry of Education just dropped the NIRF 2025 rankings, and AIIMS Delhi is still the top medical college in India—an impressive streak for more than a decade.
The announcement, made by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, also put AIIMS at eighth place overall among all Indian institutions.
Top 5 medical colleges in India
Right after AIIMS Delhi are PGIMER Chandigarh (2nd), CMC Vellore (3rd), JIPMER Puducherry (4th), and SGPGIMS Lucknow (5th).
These spots are based on things like teaching quality, research output, student results, outreach work, and reputation.
New rules and penalties this year
NIRF 2025 added a fresh category focused on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—so now colleges get credit for being eco-friendly and socially responsible.
Plus, there are penalties if research papers get pulled back for misconduct or errors.
It's all about keeping things honest and pushing for better standards in education.