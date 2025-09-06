Next Article
Bengal couple beaten to death over child's death
A couple in Nadia district, West Bengal, lost their lives after a mob attacked them on Saturday.
Neighbors suspected Utpal and Soma Biswas of being involved in the disappearance and death of an eight-year-old boy, whose body was found in a swamp a day after he went missing on September 5, 2025.
After the child's body was discovered, tensions ran high. A crowd gathered at the couple's home—reportedly angered by clues like a tarpaulin near the scene—and beat them badly.
Both died later at the hospital; a relative was also hurt.
Police are now waiting for autopsy results and investigating both the child's death and what led to this violent incident.