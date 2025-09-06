Next Article
Telangana intellectuals urge MPs to back Justice Reddy for VP
Over 100 Telangana intellectuals and journalists are urging Members of Parliament to back Justice B. Sudarshan Reddy for Vice President.
Their open letter highlights a decade of pressure on democratic institutions and says Justice Reddy stands out for his integrity and dedication to social justice.
Rajya Sabha's diminishing space for real debate highlighted
Signatories, including Ch Hanumantha Rao and Prof Shanta Sinha, joined a collective appeal warning that India's democracy is taking an "autocratic turn," with less space for real debate in the Rajya Sabha.
The appeal argues that supporting Justice Reddy could help restore trust in democracy and encourages MPs to make a decision that shapes the country's future.