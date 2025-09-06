17-year-old engaged girl raped, murdered by her fiance in Maharashtra India Sep 06, 2025

In Palghar district, Maharashtra, a man named Nilesh Dhongda allegedly raped and strangled his underage fiancee on Wednesday.

Police say he went to her home while her parents were out working in the fields. When she refused his advances, he forced himself on her and then killed her.

Her parents found her body that evening.