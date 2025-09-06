Next Article
17-year-old engaged girl raped, murdered by her fiance in Maharashtra
In Palghar district, Maharashtra, a man named Nilesh Dhongda allegedly raped and strangled his underage fiancee on Wednesday.
Police say he went to her home while her parents were out working in the fields. When she refused his advances, he forced himself on her and then killed her.
Her parents found her body that evening.
Accused was on the run before getting apprehended
After the incident, Dhongda ran into a nearby forest but was caught soon after the victim's mother filed a complaint.
He's currently in police custody as investigators look into what led up to this tragedy.
The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem examination as police gather evidence and piece together the full story.