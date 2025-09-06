Man killed by wife's live-in partner over property dispute India Sep 06, 2025

In Naduvathoor, Kerala, ongoing tensions and disputes, including over property, took a tragic turn when 41-year-old Syamsundar was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife's live-in partner, Dhanesh.

Syamsundar had been living apart from his wife and child for four years while his family stayed with Dhanesh, leading to ongoing tension between the two men.