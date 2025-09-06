Next Article
Man killed by wife's live-in partner over property dispute
In Naduvathoor, Kerala, ongoing tensions and disputes, including over property, took a tragic turn when 41-year-old Syamsundar was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife's live-in partner, Dhanesh.
Syamsundar had been living apart from his wife and child for four years while his family stayed with Dhanesh, leading to ongoing tension between the two men.
Syamsundar confronted Dhanesh over fears of losing property
On Friday night, Syamsundar confronted Dhanesh over fears of losing his property.
After a heated argument that neighbors tried to calm down, Dhanesh reportedly returned later and attacked Syamsundar with a sharp weapon.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, Syamsundar died on Saturday morning.
Police have registered a murder case against Dhanesh and are continuing their investigation.