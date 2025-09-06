Next Article
Jaipur building collapse: 2 dead, 5 rescued
A four-story building in Jaipur's old city collapsed around midnight, taking the lives of Prabhat (35), a jewelry worker, and his six-year-old daughter Pihu.
The collapse happened near Bal Bharati School just after midnight, trapping seven people inside.
Five were pulled out and rushed to SMS Hospital; one is still in critical condition.
Local MLA Kagzi warns authorities before monsoon
Officials say rain caused dampness that weakened the structure, which was home to nearly 19 people.
Rescue teams worked for six hours to save those trapped.
Local MLA Amin Kagzi called out authorities for not acting on earlier warnings about unsafe buildings—he'd even sent a letter two-and-a-half months ago urging them to identify and demolish risky structures before monsoon season.