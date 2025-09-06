Jaipur building collapse: 2 dead, 5 rescued

Local MLA Kagzi warns authorities before monsoon

Officials say rain caused dampness that weakened the structure, which was home to nearly 19 people.

Rescue teams worked for six hours to save those trapped.

Local MLA Amin Kagzi called out authorities for not acting on earlier warnings about unsafe buildings—he'd even sent a letter two-and-a-half months ago urging them to identify and demolish risky structures before monsoon season.