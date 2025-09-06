IAF to get upgraded Tejas Mk-1A jets by October 2025 India Sep 06, 2025

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is gearing up to welcome the upgraded Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets by October 2025, once they clear final tests with advanced missiles and laser-guided bombs.

These new jets come packed with tech upgrades and are powered by GE-404 engines, thanks to a major engine deal with General Electric.