IAF to get upgraded Tejas Mk-1A jets by October 2025
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is gearing up to welcome the upgraded Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets by October 2025, once they clear final tests with advanced missiles and laser-guided bombs.
These new jets come packed with tech upgrades and are powered by GE-404 engines, thanks to a major engine deal with General Electric.
Government has greenlit an order for 97 more Tejas fighters
So far, the IAF has received 38 out of 40 earlier Tejas Mk-1 jets.
Now, the government has greenlit a huge order for 97 more Tejas fighters as part of India's defense modernization push.
This big move is set to give the Air Force a serious edge for future challenges.