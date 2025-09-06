Next Article
Delhi: Yamuna water level drops to 206.47m, still above danger mark
The Yamuna River in Delhi has gone down to 206.47 meters as of September 6, 2025—finally a drop after days of heavy flooding that forced thousands to leave their homes.
But the river is still above the official danger level (205.33 meters), so authorities are staying alert.
Relief teams are still working
Relief teams are still working, with shelters set up along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and in areas like Mayur Vihar and Kashmere Gate for people who had to evacuate.
High water is coming from upstream barrages—Hathnikund and Wazirabad—which means officials are keeping a close watch since it takes about two days for that water to reach the city.
The situation is being closely monitored, and everyone's being cautious until levels drop further.