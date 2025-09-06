Delhi: Yamuna water level drops to 206.47m, still above danger mark

Relief teams are still working

Relief teams are still working, with shelters set up along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and in areas like Mayur Vihar and Kashmere Gate for people who had to evacuate.

High water is coming from upstream barrages—Hathnikund and Wazirabad—which means officials are keeping a close watch since it takes about two days for that water to reach the city.

The situation is being closely monitored, and everyone's being cautious until levels drop further.