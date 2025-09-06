'Samosa' dispute leads to viral video of family beating husband India Sep 06, 2025

A family argument over samosas in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, took a serious turn when Shivam was allegedly beaten by his wife Sangeeta and her family members for not bringing her the snacks she asked for.

Things escalated quickly—Sangeeta called her relatives and, during a panchayat at a local leader's house on August 29, Shivam and his family were reportedly attacked with belts.

A video of the incident soon went viral.