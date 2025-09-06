'Samosa' dispute leads to viral video of family beating husband
A family argument over samosas in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, took a serious turn when Shivam was allegedly beaten by his wife Sangeeta and her family members for not bringing her the snacks she asked for.
Things escalated quickly—Sangeeta called her relatives and, during a panchayat at a local leader's house on August 29, Shivam and his family were reportedly attacked with belts.
A video of the incident soon went viral.
FIR filed under attempt to murder charges
After the attack, Shivam's mother filed a police complaint against Sangeeta and three relatives for assault and attempted murder.
Police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on September 1, including attempt to murder charges.
One person is still in treatment as police continue their investigation into what really happened.