Why Zoho's Sridhar Vembu took a dig at Salesforce

In response to the Reddit post, Vembu suggested that if Salesforce imposes steep price hikes, users should simply mention "ZOHO" and their prices will drop. He humorously called it their "official discount code." The suggestion came amid growing concerns over Salesforce's pricing strategy and its recent layoffs of nearly 4,000 customer support staff due to AI tools taking over customer service roles.

Users react to Vembu's post

Vembu's suggestion drew a mixed bag of reactions from netizens. Some users praised Zoho for its services while others criticized Salesforce for its pricing and service issues. One user, who has been using Zoho since 2016, expressed their satisfaction with the platform and anticipation for future products. However, some users also pointed out UI issues with Zoho's services and questioned Vembu about his company's competition plans against Salesforce.