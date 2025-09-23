North India floods wipe out crops worth ₹5,000cr

Farmers in affected states seek immediate compensation

Rajasthan's key crops like green gram and bajra took a big hit, while Punjab's paddy fields—responsible for 12% of India's rice—also suffered major losses.

Experts estimate total farmer losses between ₹5,000-6,000 crore across all affected states.

Some farmers are now urging the government to declare a "wet drought" so they can get help faster—but many worry compensation will be too little or come too late based on past experience.