North India floods wipe out crops worth ₹5,000cr
Massive floods have hit North India hard, wiping out crops worth nearly ₹5,000 crore.
Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Rajasthan are the worst affected—thousands of people have been forced from their homes and hundreds of villages have been affected.
In Punjab alone, over 1.48 lakh hectares of farmland have been ruined.
Farmers in affected states seek immediate compensation
Rajasthan's key crops like green gram and bajra took a big hit, while Punjab's paddy fields—responsible for 12% of India's rice—also suffered major losses.
Experts estimate total farmer losses between ₹5,000-6,000 crore across all affected states.
Some farmers are now urging the government to declare a "wet drought" so they can get help faster—but many worry compensation will be too little or come too late based on past experience.