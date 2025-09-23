MSRDC to install solar panels along Samruddhi Expressway

First phase begins at Karjalad and Mehkar interchange

The first phase starts at Karjalad (Buldhana) and Mehkar Interchange (Washim), together producing 5 MW of power.

What's cool: MSRDC will earn revenue by selling this energy at ₹3.05 per unit under a 2022 agreement, helping fund more infrastructure projects across the state.

There are even plans to expand solar setups and use carbon credits for future development.