Next Article
MSRDC to install solar panels along Samruddhi Expressway
India
The massive Samruddhi Expressway, which links Nagpur and Mumbai, is about to get a green upgrade.
MSRDC is rolling out solar panels along the 701-km route, aiming to generate 204 MW of clean energy—enough to light up the expressway and send extra power back to Maharashtra's grid.
First phase begins at Karjalad and Mehkar interchange
The first phase starts at Karjalad (Buldhana) and Mehkar Interchange (Washim), together producing 5 MW of power.
What's cool: MSRDC will earn revenue by selling this energy at ₹3.05 per unit under a 2022 agreement, helping fund more infrastructure projects across the state.
There are even plans to expand solar setups and use carbon credits for future development.