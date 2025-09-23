Air pollution linked to dementia, Alzheimer's disease progression: Study

A study by the University of Pennsylvania has found a link between long-term exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and the progression of dementia and Alzheimer's disease. The research, published in JAMA Neurology, analyzed over 600 brain autopsy cases from 1999 to 2022. It discovered that people exposed to higher levels of PM2.5 had more advanced Alzheimer-related neuropathological changes (ADNC).

Research findings Air pollution more harmful than tobacco for brain health The study also revealed that nearly two-thirds of the pollution-dementia link could be attributed to Alzheimer's-related brain changes. Participants with clinical dementia records showed more severe cognitive and functional decline due to prolonged exposure to PM2.5. In India, doctors are seeing the devastating effects of air pollution on brain health firsthand. Dr Manjari Tripathi from AIIMS warned that air pollution might be even more harmful than tobacco for brain health, linking it to neurological disorders like stroke and dementia.

Health impact Experts recommend N95 masks, air purifiers to combat risk Dr Daljit Singh, vice-chairman and HOD of neurosurgery at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, said dementia is becoming a major public health challenge in India. He added that while the exact cause of Alzheimer's is still debated, pollution is now considered a high-risk factor. To reduce the risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer's disease due to air pollution, experts recommend wearing N95-grade masks outdoors, using air purifiers indoors, and minimizing exposure to dusty environments.