India releases manual for zoonotic diseases: Why it matters

Highlights of the latest edition

This edition adds fresh chapters on fast-emerging threats like Chandipura, West Nile virus, and Avian Influenza, highlighting India's efforts to keep pace with changing health risks.

There's also special attention on Mpox (with 30 cases since July 2022) and Nipah virus, which has a scary high fatality rate (40-75%) and has approximately 106 confirmed and probable cases since 2001, mostly in West Bengal and Kerala.