How 'Cholte Cholte 40' project is transforming Kolkata's Durga Puja

From cab to canvas: Artists' take on Durga Puja

Each taxi tells its own story, from varied aspects and periods of Durga Puja to today's digital-age celebrations.

For example, Sayan Mukherjee's cab captures the rise of pandal-hopping and big sponsors from 2005-2015, while Srishti Guptaroy's design brings in modern vibes with live concerts and Bengal icons like the tiger, the owl, chai glasses, and alpona.

The project is all about blending nostalgia with fresh energy—making tradition feel right at home.