Jharkhand on orange alert for heavy rains; Durga Puja hit
Jharkhand is experiencing some serious downpours on Tuesday and over the next few days.
The IMD has put East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Simdega, and Seraikela-Kharswan on orange alert—so people there should be prepared for heavy rain.
Ranchi, Bokaro, Gumla, Dhanbad, Lohardaga, Khunti, and Ramgarh are under a yellow alert until Wednesday morning, meaning folks should be aware.
Rainfall updates and low-pressure formation
A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is behind these showers and storms across southern and central Jharkhand.
Since June 1st till now (September 23), the state has actually seen 18% more rainfall than usual—with East Singhbhum getting a huge 54% surplus. But Pakur's had a 29% deficit.
All this rain is also slowing down Durga Puja pandal setups around the state.
Another low-pressure system might form soon but isn't expected to hit Jharkhand hard; still, IMD says to keep an eye on updates and stay safe if you're in an affected area.