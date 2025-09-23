Jharkhand on orange alert for heavy rains; Durga Puja hit

Rainfall updates and low-pressure formation

A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is behind these showers and storms across southern and central Jharkhand.

Since June 1st till now (September 23), the state has actually seen 18% more rainfall than usual—with East Singhbhum getting a huge 54% surplus. But Pakur's had a 29% deficit.

All this rain is also slowing down Durga Puja pandal setups around the state.

Another low-pressure system might form soon but isn't expected to hit Jharkhand hard; still, IMD says to keep an eye on updates and stay safe if you're in an affected area.